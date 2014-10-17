Charenee Wade On 'Song Travels'

Jazz vocalist Charenee Wade began singing at 12 and learned from jazz luminaries such as Carmen Lundy and Christian McBride. Her clear voice and impressive technique landed her first runner-up in the 2010 Thelonious Monk competition, and she followed this success with her debut album, Love Walked In.

On this episode of Song Travels, Wade joins host Michael Feinstein to share about her first experience performing on stage and her growth as an artist. Wade performs jazz classics, including "I Didn't Know What Time It Was" and "Blue Monk."

