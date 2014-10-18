© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Actor Jeff Goldblum Plays A Game Called 'Your Fly Is Open'

Published October 18, 2014 at 9:47 AM CDT
Jeff Goldblum attends the premiere of The Walker during the 57th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2007 in Berlin, Germany.

We're recording our show in Pittsburgh this week — that's where Jeff Goldblum grew up and got his start as a performer playing piano in local clubs. He went on to become an actor in Hollywood, starring in Jurassic Park, Independence Day, Law & Order ...and a 1986 movie called The Fly.

We've invited Goldblum to play a game called "Your fly is open." Three questions about zippers.

