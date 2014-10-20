© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Anthony D'Amato: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published October 20, 2014 at 3:07 PM CDT

Anthony D'Amato sings and writes in the tradition of Bruce Springsteen or Josh Ritter: His songs sound friendly musically, but they also tackle the difficult and the twisted. Like those great songwriters, D'Amato's work is universal without devolving into moping. There's also a spirit to these songs, as it's easy to imagine a crowd spontaneously backing these his powerful choruses.

His new album The Shipwreck From The Shore can feel Motown-y, garage-y and Springsteen-y, and all that production serves these gems well. But here at my desk, D'Amato's music is more spare, as the four other musicians simply serve the lyrics and the stories they tell. It's a good entry point if you don't know his music. Then, when you do hear the album, an extra treat awaits.

Set List

  • "Was A Time"

  • "Good And Ready"

  • "Ludlow"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Maggie Starbard, Nick Michael; Assistant Producer: Claire Eggers; photo by Claire Eggers/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
