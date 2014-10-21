Jukebox The Ghost On World Cafe

Vocalist and pianist Ben Thornewill, singer-guitarist Tommy Siegel and drummer Jesse Kristin met at George Washington University in 2003, then formed Jukebox The Ghost three years later. The D.C. pop band's self-titled fourth album comes out this week. In this interview and performance for World Cafe, Jukebox The Ghost tells guest host Michaela Majoun about placing piano in the foreground of its music, and explains how competition has been good for its songwriting.

