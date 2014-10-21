Sierra Hull On Mountain Stage

Sierra Hull makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. A gifted singer and mandolin player, Sierra Hull already sports an impressive resume at 23: She made her first appearance alongside Alison Krauss at 12 and released her first album at 16.

But instead of jumping headlong into a career as a touring musician, Hull enrolled at Berklee College of Music, where she became the first bluegrass musician to receive the school's most prestigious award, the Presidential Scholarship. Hull is backed here by her own band, which includes Jacob Eller on bass, Justin Moses on fiddle and banjo, and guitarist Jake Stargel. Her latest album is titled Daybreak.

SET LIST

"Best Buy/Stranded"

"Nahatlach"

"What Do You Say?"

"The Music"

"Wings Of The Dawn"

"Bombshell"

