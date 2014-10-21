Viking's Choice: Black Clouds, 'And Then I Dove'

If you're like most people, the first time you hear a song might well be through laptop speakers. But if you're listening to an instrumental rock band as mammoth as Black Clouds, those tinny sound holes become pathetic little slaps to the face. The bass frequencies and thundering drums of "And Then I Dove" are meant to vibrate through the chest, while the Washington, D.C. band's heavy melodies are tastefully driven through what's surely a spaceship-console-worthy rack of effects pedals.

I'm not here to tell you how to listen to music, but you should probably just get a pair of decent headphones already and feel this damn song.

Dreamcation comes out Nov. 4 on .

