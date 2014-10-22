Taylor Swift Sells White Noise In Canada

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You might say the musician Taylor Swift is so popular fans will listen to whatever she puts out. Like this single from an upcoming album...

(WHITE NOISE)

GREENE: This track popped up on iTunes in Canada yesterday. Nine seconds of white noise. Fans tweeted the artist, asking, is this the ocean?

More likely it was a technical glitch, but no word from iTunes tunes or Swift. The track was eventually pulled, though so many fans bought it, it shot to number one on the charts.

