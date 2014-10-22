Viking's Choice: Chumped, 'Name That Thing'

Growing up sucks. Growing up is awesome. You trade in the insecurities of one age for another, and yet somehow become wiser in the process — or at least that's the idea. After just a couple of solid EPs, that seems to be the crossroads where the Brooklyn band Chumped stands right now. "Name That Thing" comes from a debut album with an appropriate title: Teenage Retirement.

"Name That Thing" is a catchy-as-hell pop-punk song with a wistful quality befitting a desire to cling desperately to youth. A dynamic vocalist here, guitarist Anika Pyle speeds through the chorus with an audible sigh:

And we drank and we talked s-- and I was happy

Tried so desperately to hold onto the feeling

Of being young, of being sure, of being lucky

'Cause I get down and it's so easy to feel nothing

Once she's joined by her bandmates at the final chorus, however, she and the song are empowered. This is a running theme in Chumped's short career thus far. It really comes out in the music video for "Something About Lemons": Don't go it alone, because we're in this thing together.

Teenage Retirement comes out Nov. 18 on Anchorless Records.

