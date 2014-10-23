Cafe Tacvba's Groundbreaking Influence, Then And Now

We're always thrilled to share new music. But this week is a special treat, as some of Alt.Latino's favorite new artists release new music that's driving us crazy (in a good way). We also celebrate the 20th anniversary of Cafe Tacvba's album Re — a crucial, seminal record that changed Latin music as we know it.

Any lover of contemporary Latin music will tell you that when Recame out, there was a moment of pause: Thisis how Latin rock is supposed to sound. It's cool to hear "El Aparato" alongside newer artists who were clearly inspired by the Mexican music legends.

As if that weren't enough to have us happily humming throughout the week, we've got an interview about the new film The Book Of Life with NPR's Mandalit Del Barco. Not only does the film look stellar, but it also features a spine-tingling rendition of Cafe Tacvba's "El Aparato."

So join us for another jam-packed, dance-inducing episode of Alt.Latino — and, as always, let us know what you think in the Comments.

