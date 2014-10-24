© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Drum Fill Friday, With Sleater-Kinney's Janet Weiss

By Robin Hilton
Published October 24, 2014 at 9:40 AM CDT
Sleater-Kinney (and Quasi and Wild Flag) drummer Janet Weiss at the kit.
Drummer Janet Weiss is a force. For the past 20 years, her distinctive punch, precision and signature head swing while at the kit has been a fierce anchor for the bands Quasi, Wild-Flag, Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks and most prominently Sleater-Kinney. Now that Sleater-Kinney is back together, following an eight-year hiatus, it seems like the perfect time to share some of Weiss' favorite fills (and a few intros) for this week's Drum Fill Friday. No surprise that she finds musical kinship in some of the most powerful rock drummers of all time. Good luck, careful listeners!

As always, if you have a drummer or a fill you'd like to see featured in these weekly puzzlers, let us know in the comments section or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
