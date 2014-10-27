Chris Smither On Mountain Stage

A master of modern acoustic blues guitar, Chris Smither often draws on the influence of poets, folksingers, philosophers and humorists. Now in his fifth decade of making music, Smither made his 13th appearance on Mountain Stage this year, when the show visited the lakeside town of Grand Marais, Minn.

Smither's latest, Still On The Levee, is his 16th album, and it's filled with humility and wit; it features cameos from Allen Toussaint, Loudon Wainwright III and members of the rock band Morphine. This follows an acclaimed tribute to Smither, Link Of Chain, which featured interpretations of his songs by the likes of Josh Ritter, Bonnie Raitt and Tim O'Brien. Smither appears here as he almost always does: solo, backed by his fingerstyle guitar and rhythms courtesy of his tapping foot.

SET LIST

"Open Up"

"Make A Little Room For Me"

"Don't Call Me Strange"

"Time Stands Still"

"Hundred Dollar Valentine"

"Get A Better One"

"No Love Today"

