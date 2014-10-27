KEXP Presents: Conor Oberst

It's not as if Conor Oberst needs much help sounding great. The Omaha native has been writing and performing with various projects, most notably Bright Eyes, since his early teens, and he's helped found two important independent labels: Saddle Creek and Team Love. Everything he does is worth hearing.

Now in his 30s, Oberst is recording solely under his own name. To mix things up, he sought help for his latest album from another KEXP favorite, Jonathan Wilson. They've created a magical space in Upside Down Mountain and continued the collaboration on tour; Wilson's band has not only opened up for Oberst, but also served as his backing players. Here, they perform "Zigzagging Toward The Light," from Upside Down Mountain.

SET LIST

"Zigzagging Toward The Light"

Watch Conor Oberst's full performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

