Roy Hargrove On Piano Jazz

Grammy-winning trumpeter Roy Hargrove has played with jazz greats such as Dizzy Gillespie, Mulgrew Miller and Bobby Watson. His blazing sound, depth of feeling and joy in playing was evident even from a young age, when he was discovered by Wynton Marsalis at a high-school jazz clinic.

On this episode of Piano Jazzfrom 1998, Hargrove joins host Marian McPartland for "I Wish I Knew," and McPartland performs her original "Threnody."

Originally broadcast in the winter of 1998.

Set List

"There'll Never Be Another You" (Warren, Gordon)

"Chameleon" (Hancock, Jackson)

"I Remember Clifford" (Johnson, DePaul, Raye)

"I Remember April" (Ellington, Mills, Irving)

"Threnody" (McPartland)

"Never Let Me Go" (Livingston, Evans)

"Portrait Of Roy Hargrove" (McPartland)

"End Of A Love Affair" (Redding)

"I Wish I Knew" (Warren, Mack)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Hargrove)

"Ballad For The Children" (Hargrove)

"You And The Night And The Music" (Dietz, Schwartz)

