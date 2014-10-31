In Conversation With George Clinton

Earlier this week, the inimitable George Clinton sat for not one but two conversations about his work and where it comes from. First, he spoke with the host of NPR Music's R&B channel, Jason King, about soul music, swag and Kendrick Lamar.

Then, after the screened Clinton's 20-year-old film Cosmic Slop, he took the stage for an interview conducted by songwriter, producer and musician James Mtume. The two industry veterans traded stories about Miles Davis and staying in the game. Clinton's memoir, Brothers Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kind Of Hard On You?, was released earlier this month along with five new songs, and a new Funkadelic album is hard on its heels.

