The Los Angeles noir-pop band Leftover Cuties has a sound that's both retro and refreshing.

On this episode of Song Travels, host Michael Feinstein talks with Shirli McAllen, Leftover Cuties' lead singer and ukulele player. Here, the band performs a set of originals from The Spark And The Fire, along with its unique interpretation of "You Are My Sunshine."

