KEXP Presents: Ásgeir

It'll take a little practice, but you'll likely find yourself saying the name Ásgeir like a true Icelander soon enough. When we started playing the young singer-songwriter's music two years ago, we knew his ethereal falsetto and captivating songs would catch on, even though his lyrics were sung completely in Icelandic at the time. When he revealed that he was working with American expat John Grant on English versions of his record-breaking debut, Dýrð í dauðaþögn, his fate was sealed.

The translated In The Silence, released earlier this year, has helped Ásgeir reach ever-larger crowds. Two years after his first Seattle appearance, he returns to KEXP sounding older and wiser, with a full band to share his glorious noise.

SET LIST

"King And Cross"

