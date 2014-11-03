Macy Gray On World Cafe

World Cafe's guest today is R&B and soul singer-songwriter Macy Gray. Her 1991 debut On How Life Is contained the massive hit "I Try," and she's released a string of solo records since. On her two most recent releases, Gray has turned to taking on the songs of others, including an album-length cover of Stevie Wonder's Talking Book.

Her new album — the gritty, raw The Way-- marks Gray's return to her own songs. "I was coming up with stupid stuff, like, you know, 'I Love You' and stuff like that," she says about her hiatus from original releases. "It's just a matter of feeling what you're doing."

