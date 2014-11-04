Judith Owen On Mountain Stage

Judith Owen appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Minn. Known for her sly, self-deprecating humor — which makes sense, given that her husband and frequent touring partner is comedy legend Harry Shearer — Owen puts it aside when it's time to sing her elegant, emotional songs.

The singer-songwriter has crafted plenty of her own material, but she doesn't shy away from covers, either: Her most recent release, Ebb & Flow, pays tribute to artists from whom she's drawn inspiration, including Carole King and James Taylor. Owen is accompanied here on bass by storied session player Leland Sklar, who's been featured on dozens of classic recordings by King and Taylor, along with Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and many others.

SET LIST

"Have You Ever Been To Texas"

"Under Your Door"

"In The Summertime"

"One In A Million"

"Blackbird"

