Carrie Newcomer On Mountain Stage

Carrie Newcomer appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Raised in small-town Indiana, Newcomer specializes in capturing what Mountain Stage host Larry Groce calls the "profundity of the mundane" — the ability to seek life's most complex answers amid its most routine moments. Her songwriting celebrates everyday tasks and activities, like working in a garden or spending time with family and friends.

Newcomer is a writer, as well: She's collaborated with celebrated author Barbara Kingsolver. And, in keeping with her Quaker roots, Newcomer co-founded The Soup Bowl Benefit, which has raised more than a million dollars for Indiana's hungry families. Here, she sings and plays guitar, backed by keyboard player Gary Walters.

SET LIST

"I Believe"

"Light In The Window"

"The Work Of Our Hands"

"Breathe In Breathe Out"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.