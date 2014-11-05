Carrie Newcomer On Mountain Stage
Carrie Newcomer appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Raised in small-town Indiana, Newcomer specializes in capturing what Mountain Stage host Larry Groce calls the "profundity of the mundane" — the ability to seek life's most complex answers amid its most routine moments. Her songwriting celebrates everyday tasks and activities, like working in a garden or spending time with family and friends.
Newcomer is a writer, as well: She's collaborated with celebrated author Barbara Kingsolver. And, in keeping with her Quaker roots, Newcomer co-founded The Soup Bowl Benefit, which has raised more than a million dollars for Indiana's hungry families. Here, she sings and plays guitar, backed by keyboard player Gary Walters.
SET LIST
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.