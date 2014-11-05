© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Carrie Newcomer On Mountain Stage

Published November 5, 2014 at 3:12 PM CST
Carrie Newcomer.
Carrie Newcomer appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Raised in small-town Indiana, Newcomer specializes in capturing what Mountain Stage host Larry Groce calls the "profundity of the mundane" — the ability to seek life's most complex answers amid its most routine moments. Her songwriting celebrates everyday tasks and activities, like working in a garden or spending time with family and friends.

Newcomer is a writer, as well: She's collaborated with celebrated author Barbara Kingsolver. And, in keeping with her Quaker roots, Newcomer co-founded The Soup Bowl Benefit, which has raised more than a million dollars for Indiana's hungry families. Here, she sings and plays guitar, backed by keyboard player Gary Walters.

SET LIST

  • "I Believe"

  • "Light In The Window"

  • "The Work Of Our Hands"

  • "Breathe In Breathe Out"

