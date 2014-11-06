© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Night At The Museum

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center
Published November 6, 2014 at 1:11 AM CST
Emmet Cohen performs at the Rubin Museum of Art.
Jazz musicians find inspiration in many things. Himalayan art is not typically one of them.

Jazz Night in America visits the Rubin Museum of Art in New York City to hear interviews and live performances from each of the five finalists for the American Pianists Association's Cole Porter Fellow In Jazz: Kris Bowers, Emmet Cohen, Sullivan Fortner, Zach Lapidus and Christian Sands. Hear what visually inspires some of the most promising young jazz talent, from mandalas to fish.

