Bill Miller On Mountain Stage

Bill Miller performs on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the north shore of Lake Superior in Cook County, Minn. A Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin, Miller has long been one of the most admired figures in Native American music and beyond.

As a Grammy-winning recording artist, performer, songwriter and painter, Miller has served as a link between two great and clashing civilizations. He found his way into music the way so many young men do: by buying a guitar as a teenager and playing rock 'n' roll. He saw his first Pete Seeger concert not long after that, and his life and musical path were changed forever.

Over the years, Miller has co-written songs with the likes of Nanci Griffith, Peter Rowan and Kim Carnes, and shared bills with diverse artists such as Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, the BoDeans, Richie Havens and Arlo Guthrie. He performs here alongside the Mountain Stage band, featuring guitarists Michael Lipton and Ryan Kennedy, bassist Steve Hill, and Ammed Solomon on drums.

SET LIST

"Praises"

"Love Sustained"

"This Kind Of Love"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.