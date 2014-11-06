First Watch: the one and only PPL MVR, 'People Mover'

The creatures you are about to see are not Yetis. They're not aliens or mythical beasts. The truth is, we don't really know what they are, who they are or where they're from. We only know they call themselves "the one and only PPL MVR," and claim to be some sort of ancient species (mostly seen around the Los Angeles area).

We also know this species has an affinity for heavy duty rock and roll, windmill guitar riffs and karate kicks, as captured on this video for the song, "People Mover."

The white one goes by the name SNWBLL, the black one is K-PO, and the brown one is Q. (We aren't making this up). The one and only PPL MVR also have a human handler. His name is Dave Pino, and he delivered this message from the ... group, band, thing:

"There is an ancient power in coming together to stand in a sacred place and chant, sing songs, pump our fists in the air, and venerate. The one and only PPL MVR taps into that simple truth: throw your head back and yelp as loud as you can — it feels good."

We concur!

This song is available for on the artist's website.

