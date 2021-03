Since he was a kid in Vermont, King Tuff's Kyle Thomas has been drawn to the layered, retro-leaning, guitar-driven sounds of garage-based pop and classic rock. His new album, Black Moon Spell, is filled with catchy power pop and chiming layers of guitars. On today's episode of World Cafe, Thomas and his road band perform songs from the record in the studio.

