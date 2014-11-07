Drum Fill Friday, For Nov. 7

No special theme to this week's Drum Fill Friday, unless you count "awesome" as a theme. I've got a little bit of metal, a little bit of R&B, some disco and '90s rock and roll wrapped up in this baby. If some of these feel too challenging, just remember the no-nonsense advice from the legendary jazz drummer, Buddy Rich: "You only get better by playing." Well, that and making yourself familiar with an unimaginable number of songs, genres and artists. Good luck, careful listeners.

As always, if you have a drummer or a fill you'd like to see featured in these weekly puzzlers, let us know in the comments section or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.