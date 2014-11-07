© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Pete Jolly On Piano Jazz

Published November 7, 2014 at 11:34 AM CST
Pete Jolly on the cover of<em> Herb Alpert Presents</em>.
Pete Jolly on the cover of<em> Herb Alpert Presents</em>.

A vital force on the West Coast jazz scene, Pete Jolly was a pianist and accordionist known for his movie soundtracks and television themes, including Get Smart, Dallas and M*A*S*H.

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 1986, Jolly showcases his swinging piano style with a solo in "You, The Night And The Music"; then, host Marian McPartland joins in for a performance of "Barbados." McPartland solos in "Close Enough For Love," and the two performers create a rousing finale as they play a two-person version of "Oleo."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1986.

Set List

  • "While My Lady Sleeps" (Kaper)

  • "Never Never Land" (Styne, Comden, Green)

  • "I Hear A Rhapsody" (Fragos, Baker, Gasparre)

  • "Close Enough For Love" (Mandel, Williams)

  • "Dearly Beloved" (Coltrane)

  • "You And The Night And The Music" (Schwartz, Dietz)

  • "Barbados" (Parker)

  • "New Orleans" (Carmichael)

  • "Oleo" (Rollins)

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture