Pete Jolly On Piano Jazz

A vital force on the West Coast jazz scene, Pete Jolly was a pianist and accordionist known for his movie soundtracks and television themes, including Get Smart, Dallas and M*A*S*H.

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 1986, Jolly showcases his swinging piano style with a solo in "You, The Night And The Music"; then, host Marian McPartland joins in for a performance of "Barbados." McPartland solos in "Close Enough For Love," and the two performers create a rousing finale as they play a two-person version of "Oleo."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1986.

Set List

"While My Lady Sleeps" (Kaper)

"Never Never Land" (Styne, Comden, Green)

"I Hear A Rhapsody" (Fragos, Baker, Gasparre)

"Close Enough For Love" (Mandel, Williams)

"Dearly Beloved" (Coltrane)

"You And The Night And The Music" (Schwartz, Dietz)

"Barbados" (Parker)

"New Orleans" (Carmichael)

"Oleo" (Rollins)

