Milky Chance On World Cafe

Musicians and bandmates Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch, who record together under the name Milky Chance, tell World Cafehost David Dye that it took them six years to put together their viral hit "Stolen Dance." Soon after, however, the two put out their first full-length album, Sadnecessary, which saw them exploring folk, R&B and reggae, all buoyed by a catchy electronic foundation.

Just last month, that album saw release in the U.S. Listen at the audio link for insight into the duo's songwriting process, as well as live performances of songs from Sadnecessary.

