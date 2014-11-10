World Cafe Next: The Twilight Sad

The Twilight Sad, the Scottish trio of singer James Graham, guitarist Andy MacFarlane, and drummer Mark Devine, makes thick-accented rock that can be rousing, bleak or both. The group has as much in common with the moody post-punk group Interpol as it does with its fellow Scots in Frightened Rabbit.

It makes sense, then, that Peter Katis — who has worked with Interpol andFrightened Rabbit — produced and mixed The Twilight Sad's fourth album, Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave, which came out in October. Hear and download "Last January" and "Drown So I Can Watch" on this week's installment of World Cafe: Next.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.