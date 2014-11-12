Honeyblood On World Cafe

Honeyblood's debut EP, Thrift Shop, was recorded in a bathroom and it sounds like it. There, fuzz shaded and refracted the emotion in singer-songwriter and guitarist Stina Tweeddale's unwavering voice. The Glaswegian duo — now Tweeddale and Cat Myers, after the departure of original drummer Shona McVicar — demonstrates that its songs are just as effective in high fidelity on its self-titled full-length debut.

Hear live version of songs from that record on today's episode of World Cafe.

