Jill Barber On Mountain Stage

Jill Barber makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Barber is blessed with a smoky and soulful voice that has made her an alt-cabaret favorite on Canada's rich folk scene. But her songwriting has also earned her a reputation with jazz audiences worldwide.

Barber's talents have taken her from jazz to roots-rock to country, Motown and back. She's backed here by her own road band, which includes Les Cooper on guitar, Drew Jurecka on violin and saxophone, pianist Robbie Grunwald, drummer Marshall Bureau and bassist Steve Zsirai. Jill Barber's new album is Fool's Gold.

SET LIST

"Broken For Good"

"Never Quit Loving You"

"If You're Going To Break My Heart"

"Oh My My"

"The Least That She Deserves"

