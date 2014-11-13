Curtis McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Curtis McMurtry makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. McMurtry spent four years writing contemporary chamber music for the banjo at Sarah Lawrence College. He soon felt the pull to sharpen his skills as a singer-songwriter, though, and moved to Nashville, where he studied alongside some of his heroes, including Guy Clark.

A character-driven writer, McMurtry has begun to carve out his place in a family tradition of storytelling that began with his grandfather, novelist Larry McMurtry, and his father, songwriter and guitarist James McMurtry. Curtis McMurtry's debut album, Respectable Enemy, tells stories of characters who are wise beyond McMurtry's own 23 years.

SET LIST

"Sparks In The Wind"

"Eleanor's House"

"She Loves Me More"

"Rebecca"

