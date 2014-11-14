The Duhks On Mountain Stage

The Duhks' latest Mountain Stage performance was recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Hailing from Winnipeg, the band has crafted a singular blend of old-time French-Canadian and Celtic music punched up with shades of blues, soul and rock rhythms. The group has earned Juno and Grammy awards and nominations, and is widely recognized for the important role it's played in the modern folk revival.

The Duhks' latest album is the dense and gritty Beyond The Blue. Founding member Leonard Podolak leads the group on banjo alongside singer Jessee Havey, percussionist Kevin Garcia, Rosie Newton on fiddle and guitarist Colin Savoie-Levac.

SET LIST

"Banjo Roustabout"

"Beyond The Blue"

"Black Mountain Lullaby"

"Burn"

