What's The Line Between Stereotyping, Celebrating Culture?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episodePlaying with Perceptions.

About Sarah Jones' TED Talk

Playwright and performer Sarah Jones has a chameleon-like ability to change personas. Through these personas, she explores the fine line between stereotyping and celebrating different ethnic groups.

About Sarah Jones

I hope what I do is portray people as honestly as I can. I try not to strip away what's actually there.

Tony Award-winning playwright and performer Sarah Jones slips in and out of characters in her solo performances — as many as 14 in her Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel.

She has received commissions from Equality Now, the Kellogg Foundation and the National Immigration Forum to address issues of injustice and inequality. She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has given performances at the White House.

Jones is now at work on a new solo show, Sell/Buy/Date, as well as a television project based on her characters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.