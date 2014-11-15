Not My Job: Ron Perlman, Who Played The Beast, Gets Quizzed On Beauty

In most of Ron Perlman's well-known roles — in Quest for Fire, the TV show Beauty and the Beast and the Hellboy movies — he is so covered in makeup you don't know what he looks like. Good thing we've invited him onto the radio where we can clear that right up!

Since Perlman famously played the Beast — as well as many other characters with unique visages — we'll ask him three questions about beauty.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.