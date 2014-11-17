Shovels & Rope On Mountain Stage

Shovels & Rope makes its second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Since forming in South Carolina half a decade ago, husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst have won the hearts of countless roots-music fans, thanks in large part to their heartfelt songwriting and intense, passionate live performances.

They switch back and forth between guitars and drums, still maintaining the "garage folk" sound for which they first became known, but with a layer of sophistication. Shovels & Rope's latest album is called Swimmin' Time.

SET LIST

"Swimmin' Time"

"Coping Mechanism"

"Save The World"

"The Devil Is All Around"

"Evil"

