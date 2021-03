This week, World Cafe takes its Sense Of Placeseries to Lafayette, La. Though the city is known for Cajun and zydeco music, we begin with a cheerful pop band, Royal Teeth. Fronted by Nora Patterson and Gary Larsen, the group (though currently based in New Orleans) formed in Lafayette in 2010. Its first full-length album is titled Glow.

The band performs a new song, "Rich," as well as a few from its previous releases.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.