Front Row: St. Paul And The Broken Bones, 'I'm Torn Up'

WGBH Radio | By Greg Shea
Published November 18, 2014 at 1:57 PM CST

St. Paul And The Broken Bones nearly blew the roof off Boston's legendary Paradise Rock Club — and on a Tuesday night, no less. The soulful Birmingham, Ala., rock band left the sold-out crowd in a state of delirium that lasted long after the end of an unforgettable 90-minute set. "I'm Torn Up," heard here, is the lead-off track to St. Paul And The Broken Bones' 2014 debut, Half The City.

    Greg Shea