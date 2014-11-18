Public Service Broadcasting: 'Gagarin'

Trust me, this is the best thing you'll watch all day.

In a new video for their song, "Gagarin," J. Willgoose, Esq. and Wrigglesworth, the two unassuming guys behind the band Public Service Broadcasting, don matching spacesuits and bust out a synchronized dance routine that'll make your heart leap out of your chest with pure joy.

It's kind of hard to believe they have these kind of mad skills. And maybe they don't. Once Willgoose and Wrigglesworth plop on their space helmets it's impossible to make out their faces. But it's a lot more fun to suspend your disbelief and assume these otherwise geeky guys are getting down to an insanely catchy groove.

"Gagarin" is an ode to the Russian cosmonaut Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin, the first man to journey into outer space and orbit the earth, in 1961. In a joint statement, Willgoose and Wrigglesworth tell us, "We wanted to do something that reflected the sheer, triumphant exuberance of the time, and the fame, mystique and myth that instantly grew around the first man in space. But we were also keen to surprise people with the music by writing what's turned out to be a kind of brassy, funk-tinged, Doobie-Brothers-meets-Michael-Jackson odyssey in homage to Gagarin's achievement and trying to create a similarly joyful video."

"Gagarin" is from Public Service Broadcasting's upcoming new album, The Race For Space, due out Feb. 24 on Test Card Recordings.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.