San Fermin On Mountain Stage

San Fermin makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone, a Brooklyn composer and songwriter, only began focusing on pop music after wrapping up his music studies at Yale alongside composer Nico Muhly. And while the album San Fermin featured 22 musicians, including Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, San Fermin the band has coalesced into its own eight-piece group.

Ludwig-Leone plays keyboards alongside singers Charlene Kaye and Allen Tate. Stephen Chen and John Brandon play horns, with Rebekah Durham on violin and guitarists Tyler McDiarmid and Michael Hanf.

SET LIST

"Renaissance"

"Methuselah"

"Bar"

"The Count"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.