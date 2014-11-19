CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band On World Cafe

When the "King Of Zydeco" Clifton Chenier died in 1989, his son CJ Chenier, already part of the famous Red Hot Louisiana Band, shouldered the accordion and followed in his father's footsteps. This past July, World Cafe talked with the younger Chenier — who was performing at the XPoNential Music Festival in Philadelphia — about growing up with zydeco and what it was like to take over his father's band.

Hear the conversation and full set at the audio link.

