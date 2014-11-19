Soul Creole On World Cafe

For the next stop on World Cafe's Sense Of Placevisit to Lafayette, La., the show visits a group of young musicians who combine the two French cultures of the state. Soul Creole — led by Grammy-nominated Cajun fiddler Louis Michot and zydeco accordionist Corey Ledet — fuses Cajun and Creole music into a wild, boundary-blurring mix.

Hear a live set by the band, performed at The Blue Moon Saloon in downtown Lafayette, at the audio link.

