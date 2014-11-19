SpokFrevo Orquestra: Carnival And Jazz

During Carnival in Brazil, music fills the streets. And often that music is frevo, a genre drawing from marches, Brazilian quadrilha, polka and classical music.

The SpokFrevo Orquestra brings a jazz-influenced take to that joyous celebration. Fronted by virtuoso saxophonist and arranger Inaldo Cavalcante de Albuquerque, better known as Spok, the 17-piece orchestra presents an adventurous program featuring special guests Melissa Aldana (saxophone) and Wycliffe Gordon (trombone) inside the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Jazz Night in America offers highlights from this exhilarating performance, while tracing the origins of Brazilian Carnival music.

