World Cafe's Sense Of Placevisit to Lafayette, La., has to include a long look at zydeco music. As the host of The Zydeco Stompon KRVS — and food and culture editor of the Lafayette newspaper The Daily Advertiser-- Herman Fusilier has made zydeco his life. Here, Fusilier discusses the differences between Cajun music and zydeco, the many styles of zydeco, and why he's not worried about the genre's future.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.