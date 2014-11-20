Musicians' Brains Really Do Work Differently — In A Good Way

"Did you know that every time musicians pick up their instruments, there are fireworks going off all over their brain?"

That's the launching point for a fantastic little video made by educator Anita Collins and animator Sharon Colman Graham for . What they explain is that while listening to music is beneficial, playing music is "the brain's equivalent of a full-body workout."

What's more: Neuroscientists have found that some of these aspects of mental work are different from any other activity studied, including playing sports or engaging in various creative pursuits.

For teachers, TED-Ed has made a full, customizable lesson plan available on this fascinating topic and exciting research. Happy playing!

