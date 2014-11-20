© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Robert Ellis On Mountain Stage

Published November 20, 2014 at 2:44 PM CST
Robert Ellis.
Robert Ellis.

Robert Ellis appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A country-influenced singer-songwriter from Houston, Ellis has released three albums — the latest of which, The Lights From The Chemical Plant, earned Ellis a handful of Americana Music Association award nominations.

While the sound of Lights ranges from country to jazz, fusion and R&B, Ellis' solo Mountain Stage performance captures the heart of his sound, reliant only on his voice and guitar. His set also features an impromptu cover — a spot-on retelling of Richard Thompson's "1952 Vincent Black Lightning" that Ellis decided to perform after sound check.

SET LIST

  • "Only Lies"

  • "Steady As The Rising Sun"

  • "1952 Vincent Black Lightning"

  • "Sing Along"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture