Robert Ellis On Mountain Stage

Robert Ellis appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A country-influenced singer-songwriter from Houston, Ellis has released three albums — the latest of which, The Lights From The Chemical Plant, earned Ellis a handful of Americana Music Association award nominations.

While the sound of Lights ranges from country to jazz, fusion and R&B, Ellis' solo Mountain Stage performance captures the heart of his sound, reliant only on his voice and guitar. His set also features an impromptu cover — a spot-on retelling of Richard Thompson's "1952 Vincent Black Lightning" that Ellis decided to perform after sound check.

SET LIST

"Only Lies"

"Steady As The Rising Sun"

"1952 Vincent Black Lightning"

"Sing Along"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.