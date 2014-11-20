Robert Ellis On Mountain Stage
Robert Ellis appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A country-influenced singer-songwriter from Houston, Ellis has released three albums — the latest of which, The Lights From The Chemical Plant, earned Ellis a handful of Americana Music Association award nominations.
While the sound of Lights ranges from country to jazz, fusion and R&B, Ellis' solo Mountain Stage performance captures the heart of his sound, reliant only on his voice and guitar. His set also features an impromptu cover — a spot-on retelling of Richard Thompson's "1952 Vincent Black Lightning" that Ellis decided to perform after sound check.
SET LIST
