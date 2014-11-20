'World Music' With A Kick

I hate what "world music" has come to signify. It too often stands for any non-English-language music — usually declawed, teeth pulled out, with little remnants of its original kick. For this week's show, we brought in NPR's Anastasia Tsioulcas, who agrees wholeheartedly.

She recently returned from WOMEX 2014, an international world-music festival whose offerings are anythingbut bland. Every single song Anastasia picks packs a mean punch.

It's always a joy to talk music with Anastasia: I've never walked away from a conversation with her without first discovering some mind-blowing new artist. This week's episode of Alt.Latino is no exception, so join us for a show in which we cover music from Portugal to Galicia, Mexico, and the republic of Arizona.

