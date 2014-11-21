Carsie Blanton On 'Song Travels'

Singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton taught herself to play guitar by listening to the music of Ani DiFranco and Joan Osborne as a teenager, and her musical curiosity has continued throughout her life. Her smoky vocals recall Nina Simone and Billie Holiday, while her wit as a songwriter is in the spirit of Cole Porter.

On this episode of Song Travels, Blanton sits down with host Michael Feinstein to discuss what makes a song memorable. Blanton performs her original song "Smoke Alarm," and Feinstein joins in for the standard "Two Sleepy People."

