How Does Singing Help Achieve Stillness? Listen • 0:00

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Quiet

About Megan Washington's TED Talk

Megan Washington is one of Australia's most popular singer-songwriters, and since childhood she has had a stutter. She discusses how she finds quiet and serenity in singing.

About Megan Washington

Megan Washington won two ARIA Awards in 2010, for best female artist and breakthrough artist, after the release of her album I Believe You Liar. The album went platinum, and she followed it up in 2012 with Insomnia. Her latest album, There There, was released on Sept. 12, 2014.

After her breakthrough solo album, she served as a mentor on Australia's version ofThe Voice using a method called "smooth speech" to avoid stuttering. Her songs have appeared in Girls and Boardwalk Empire.

