Arts & Culture

Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

Published November 21, 2014 at 8:59 AM CST
Kat Edmonson makes her second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. Originally from Houston, Edmonson eventually relocated to Austin, where her jazz-inspired singing soon made her a local favorite. She released her debut album, Take To The Sky, in 2009; that led to a gig singing alongside fellow Texan Willie Nelson and occasionally recording with Lyle Lovett.

Edmonson's fun, timeless new album is titled The Big Picture.

SET LIST

  • "Rainy Day Woman"

  • "Oh My Love"

  • "You Can't Break My Heart"

  • "All The Way"

  • "Who's Counting"

