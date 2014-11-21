Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

Kat Edmonson makes her second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. Originally from Houston, Edmonson eventually relocated to Austin, where her jazz-inspired singing soon made her a local favorite. She released her debut album, Take To The Sky, in 2009; that led to a gig singing alongside fellow Texan Willie Nelson and occasionally recording with Lyle Lovett.

Edmonson's fun, timeless new album is titled The Big Picture.

SET LIST

"Rainy Day Woman"

"Oh My Love"

"You Can't Break My Heart"

"All The Way"

"Who's Counting"

