Ravi Coltrane On Piano Jazz

Published November 21, 2014 at 11:37 AM CST
Ravi Coltrane.
As the son of jazz legends John and Alice Coltrane, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane is continuing his family's legacy by developing his own sound and feeling. In 2012, he released his sixth album, Spirit Fiction.

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 2000, Coltrane and host Marian McPartland discuss his family's musical heritage and his individual approach to music. Performances include duets of "What Is This Thing Called Love" and "If I Should Lose You."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2000.

Set List

  • "What Is This Thing Called Love" (Porter)

  • "In A Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)

  • "Giant Steps" (John Coltrane)

  • "Naima" (John Coltrane)

  • "Stella By Starlight" (Young, Washington)

  • "Free Thing" (Trois)

  • "If I Should Lose You" (Rainger, Robin)

  • "Oleo" (Rollins)

