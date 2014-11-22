© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

J Mascis: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 22, 2014 at 7:03 AM CST

The loudest guy in the world came to the Tiny Desk to perform some of his quietest music. Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis, for years a guy who's turned my ears red, showed up armed with just an acoustic guitar. I even had an amp for that guitar all lined up, but he decided to not plug in.

So we get a rare treat: a low-key J Mascis, performing emotional songs from his new album Tied To A Star, as well as Dinosaur Jr.'s classic "Little Fury Things." If you think Mascis draws all his power from sheer volume, this ought to convince you otherwise.

Set List

  • "Stumble"

  • "Little Fury Things"

  • "Drifter/Heal The Star"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Nick Michael, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Susan Hale Thomas; photo by Susan Hale Thomas

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
